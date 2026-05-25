ABN Amro Investment Solutions Invests $883,000 in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Astera Labs by 374.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Astera Labs by 159.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $306.88 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $170.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.35. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.78 and a 12-month high of $315.81.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $3,262,535.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 104,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,137,337.42. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.19, for a total value of $69,773,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 615,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,251,850. This trade represents a 31.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,915,461 shares of company stock worth $358,508,976 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Astera Labs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target on Astera Labs to $297 from $215 and kept an Outperform rating after updated AI channel checks, reinforcing the market’s view that ALAB is benefiting from strong AI infrastructure demand. Article Title

Evercore ISI raised its price target on Astera Labs to $297 from $215 and kept an Outperform rating after updated AI channel checks, reinforcing the market’s view that ALAB is benefiting from strong AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports point to momentum from the AI inference boom, with traders and investors buying into the stock after bullish coverage, elevated call activity, and a “golden cross” technical breakout that can attract trend-following buyers. Article Title

Multiple reports point to momentum from the AI inference boom, with traders and investors buying into the stock after bullish coverage, elevated call activity, and a “golden cross” technical breakout that can attract trend-following buyers. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Astera Labs as a beneficiary of rising AI infrastructure spending, supporting the stock’s move higher and helping it reach fresh highs. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Astera Labs as a beneficiary of rising AI infrastructure spending, supporting the stock’s move higher and helping it reach fresh highs. Neutral Sentiment: Executives including the CEO, COO, and general counsel disclosed large share sales, but several transactions were tied to pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity awards, which makes the selling less conclusive as a bearish signal. Article Title

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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