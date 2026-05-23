ABN Amro Investment Solutions Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 322.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 365.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 25,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.0%

BDX opened at $147.76 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $187.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $184.86.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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