ABN Amro Investment Solutions Sells 16,775 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

ABN Amro Investment Solutions cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 16,775 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Gartner were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,019 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gartner from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $173.10.

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Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $140.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.25 and a 52-week high of $359.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average of $162.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.33. Gartner had a return on equity of 161.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

Further Reading

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