ABN Amro Investment Solutions Sells 6,377 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

ABN Amro Investment Solutions cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,691 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 6,377 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Mastercard were worth $88,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 62 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and Al Etihad Payments announced the first co-badged Jaywan-Mastercard credit card, a new partnership that could expand Mastercard’s footprint in the UAE and support payment-network volume growth. Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard launch world's first Jaywan-Mastercard co-badged credit card

Mastercard and Al Etihad Payments announced the first co-badged Jaywan-Mastercard credit card, a new partnership that could expand Mastercard’s footprint in the UAE and support payment-network volume growth. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard was highlighted as a strong momentum stock, reinforcing the view that the company still has favorable fundamental and trading characteristics despite recent weakness. Here's Why MasterCard (MA) is a Strong Momentum Stock

Mastercard was highlighted as a strong momentum stock, reinforcing the view that the company still has favorable fundamental and trading characteristics despite recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and Lithic introduced a way to make small-business loan proceeds spend-ready, a payments-adjacent product that could deepen Mastercard’s role in SMB finance workflows. Lithic and Mastercard Make SMB Loans Ready to Spend

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,276.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,702,934.17. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,880. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.8%

MA stock opened at $537.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $474.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business's 50-day moving average is $505.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.35. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $464.52 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's payout ratio is 20.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Clear Str upgraded shares of Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $653.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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