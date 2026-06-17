Abound Financial LLC Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,353 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,661,000. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Abound Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. State Street Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $184,911,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $62,244,133,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 171,562,742 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $31,996,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184,890 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,319,457 shares of company stock worth $277,398,643 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $207.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.84. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $142.03 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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