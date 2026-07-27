ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Has $6.36 Million Position in Pampa Energia S.A. $PAM

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC grew its position in shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM - Free Report) by 183.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,961 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 47,856 shares during the period. Pampa Energia makes up 4.9% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC owned about 0.14% of Pampa Energia worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Pampa Energia by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 16,531 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 13,612 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pampa Energia

In related news, insider Damian Miguel Mindlin sold 555,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $1,970,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,541,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,523,638.50. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gustavo Mariani acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 1,566,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $127,487,377.60. This represents a 1.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,710,694 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,005 and sold 7,157,000 shares valued at $24,696,070. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pampa Energia Stock Performance

Shares of PAM stock opened at $86.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.04. Pampa Energia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Analysts expect that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pampa Energia from $97.50 to $101.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pampa Energia

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina's largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina's power grid.

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