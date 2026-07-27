ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR $VIST

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000. Vista Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIST. Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,900 shares of the company's stock worth $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Vista Energy by 304.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 149,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 112,348 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,227,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 1,885.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 259,794 shares of the company's stock worth $19,623,000 after purchasing an additional 246,707 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy Stock Up 0.2%

VIST stock opened at $69.65 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $81.44.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Vista Energy had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 20.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIST shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Vista Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vista Energy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VIST

Vista Energy Profile

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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