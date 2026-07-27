ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Invests $3.44 Million in Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Cellebrite DI comprises approximately 2.7% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cellebrite DI as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 3,485.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,899,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,180,000 after buying an additional 1,846,851 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 104,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,860,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,420,000 after acquiring an additional 365,700 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 107.7% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 311,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 161,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company's stock.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $14.22 on Monday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28.

Insider Activity at Cellebrite DI

In other Cellebrite DI news, CFO David Barter sold 41,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $683,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 334,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,474,507.22. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marcus Jewell sold 12,658 shares of Cellebrite DI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $161,642.66. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 440,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,620,089.77. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,191 shares of company stock worth $2,479,438. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CLBT. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cellebrite DI from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Cellebrite DI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company's technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company's flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

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