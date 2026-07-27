ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Purchases 198,720 Shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC increased its holdings in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX - Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,420 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 198,720 shares during the period. Cemex accounts for 6.1% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC's holdings in Cemex were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in Cemex by 73.7% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cemex by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. NFSG Corp boosted its holdings in Cemex by 123.5% in the first quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 2,858 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cemex in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cemex during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemex Stock Performance

Shares of CX stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company's fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.52. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Cemex (NYSE:CX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Cemex had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 2.83%.The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cemex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This is a boost from Cemex's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cemex's payout ratio is 37.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cemex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cemex from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cemex from $12.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Cemex in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cemex from $14.10 to $14.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cemex has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cemex

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cemex news, insider Herrera Jesus Vicente Gonzalez sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 846,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,287,481.60. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cemex Company Profile

Cemex NYSE: CX is a global building materials company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, as well as related building materials, to construction markets in more than 50 countries. Cemex's product portfolio also includes asphalt and mortar mixes, waste-derived fuels and other complementary construction solutions, supported by a network of production facilities, distribution centers and logistics operations.

Founded in 1906 as Cementos Hidalgo, the company adopted the Cemex name in 1976 following a series of domestic mergers and expansions.

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