ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Sells 236,000 Shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC reduced its stake in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX - Free Report) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 236,000 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC's holdings in America Movil were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of America Movil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in America Movil in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in America Movil by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners raised its position in America Movil by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 2,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in America Movil in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of America Movil in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.80 price objective for the company. New Street Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of America Movil in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of America Movil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of America Movil from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of America Movil to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMX

America Movil Trading Up 0.1%

AMX opened at $26.02 on Monday. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. America Movil had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

America Movil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.3078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. America Movil's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

America Movil Profile

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family's telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

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