Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,783 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Absher Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,819 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren comprises about 3.1% of Absher Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Ralph Lauren worth $26,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,937.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 963,340 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $264,225,000 after purchasing an additional 952,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,324,018 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $468,186,000 after purchasing an additional 275,263 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 895,017 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $316,487,000 after purchasing an additional 255,511 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 881,360 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $311,658,000 after buying an additional 245,242 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,225 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $207,295,000 after purchasing an additional 242,386 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $480.00 to $511.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $437.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Ralph Lauren from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $430.07.

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Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $395.36 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a one year low of $273.04 and a one year high of $421.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.78. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ralph Lauren's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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