Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys Shares of 9,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $357.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $279.10 and a 12-month high of $359.30. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $326.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Autonomous Res cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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