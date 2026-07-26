Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases New Stake in DLocal Limited $DLO

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 896,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,623,000. DLocal comprises about 1.3% of Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.30% of DLocal as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DLocal by 2,144.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 261,220 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,037,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 167,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of DLocal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,996,660 shares of the company's stock worth $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DLocal news, Director Sebastian Kanovich sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $14,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director William Rodney Pruett acquired 20,000 shares of DLocal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 108,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,309.55. This represents a 22.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 45.44% of the company's stock.

DLocal Price Performance

DLocal stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business's fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.20 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 15.85%.DLocal's revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLO. Wall Street Zen lowered DLocal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DLocal in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLO

About DLocal

dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

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