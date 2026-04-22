Absolute Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst $BTX

Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst (NYSE:BTX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 633,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,302,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC owned about 1.08% of BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst during the third quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst Price Performance

Shares of BTX opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $7.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 4.61.

BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.75%.

BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst NYSE: BTX is a closed-end, term investment trust listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The vehicle is structured to provide investors with exposure to technology-focused companies and private equity investments through a managed portfolio of equity securities and related instruments. As a term trust, BTX operates with a defined life and an eventual liquidation or conversion mechanism determined by the fund's governing documents and shareholder votes.

The trust's stated investment focus centers on companies operating in the technology sector and on private equity interests that complement its public market holdings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst (NYSE:BTX - Free Report).

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