Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,905 shares of the company's stock after selling 228,929 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.56% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $56,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 18,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,920,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the company's stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 6.24%.The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Academy Sports and Outdoors's payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,835 shares in the company, valued at $470,100. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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