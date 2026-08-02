Acadian Asset Management Inc. $AAMI Stock Position Lowered by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI - Free Report) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,470 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Acadian Asset Management worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acadian Asset Management by 380.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company's stock.

Get AAMI alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadian Asset Management news, CAO Richard Jonathan Hart sold 100,000 shares of Acadian Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $6,697,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 73,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,605.11. The trade was a 57.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.60% of the company's stock.

Acadian Asset Management Trading Up 3.2%

AAMI stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. Acadian Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $88.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 189.32%. The business had revenue of $183.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadian Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Acadian Asset Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AAMI. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadian Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings cut Acadian Asset Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Acadian Asset Management from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Acadian Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadian Asset Management

Trending Headlines about Acadian Asset Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Acadian Asset Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings significantly beat expectations. Acadian reported second-quarter earnings of $1.33 per share, up from $0.64 a year earlier and $0.30 above the $1.03 analyst consensus. Revenue totaled $183.2 million. The earnings surprise supports the view that operating performance is strengthening. Acadian Asset Management Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Acadian reported second-quarter earnings of $1.33 per share, up from $0.64 a year earlier and $0.30 above the $1.03 analyst consensus. Revenue totaled $183.2 million. The earnings surprise supports the view that operating performance is strengthening. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded AAMI from “hold” to “strong-buy.” The upgrade may add buying interest and reinforces the positive reaction to the company’s earnings momentum. Zacks

The upgrade may add buying interest and reinforces the positive reaction to the company’s earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Acadian declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. Shareholders of record on September 11 will receive payment on September 25. The dividend equates to approximately $0.40 annually and a 0.5% yield, providing a modest shareholder return. Acadian Asset Management dividend announcement

Shareholders of record on September 11 will receive payment on September 25. The dividend equates to approximately $0.40 annually and a 0.5% yield, providing a modest shareholder return. Neutral Sentiment: Management held its second-quarter earnings call to discuss results for the period ended June 30, 2026. The transcript and presentation provide additional details, but the reported information does not identify a specific new catalyst beyond the earnings beat. Acadian Asset Management Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm's core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Acadian Asset Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Acadian Asset Management wasn't on the list.

While Acadian Asset Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here