Accenture PLC $ACN Position Increased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,161 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $163.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $118.15 and a 1 year high of $291.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $152.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Accenture from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $192.96.

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Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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