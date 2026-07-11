Account Management LLC Sells 9,462 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Account Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 9,462 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.5% of Account Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Account Management LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $1,335,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,643,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,368 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in T-Mobile US by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,185,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,256,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Arete Research lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $255.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

Key Headlines Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $187.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $185.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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