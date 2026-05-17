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Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,953 Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Colgate-Palmolive logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Accredited Investors Inc. opened a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter, buying 11,953 shares valued at about $945,000.
  • Institutional interest remains strong, with 80.41% of Colgate-Palmolive shares owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors, while several other firms also recently added stakes.
  • Colgate-Palmolive reported better-than-expected Q1 results with EPS of $0.97 and revenue of $5.32 billion, and it also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.53 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $100.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Key Headlines Impacting Colgate-Palmolive

Here are the key news stories impacting Colgate-Palmolive this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Zacks also highlighted Colgate’s innovation strategy as a support for market share gains, with premium launches, pricing actions and science-based products helping growth in oral care and pet nutrition. Why Colgate's Innovation Strategy Is Fueling Market Share Gains
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analysts lowered near-term and longer-term EPS estimates, but the changes were relatively modest and the new forecasts still point to continued earnings growth over the next few years.
  • Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut FY2026 EPS to $3.80 from $3.89, FY2027 to $4.01 from $4.15, FY2028 to $4.39 from $4.44, and reduced several quarterly estimates, signaling a slightly less optimistic profit outlook for Colgate-Palmolive. Analyst estimate cuts for Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company's fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.68.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Colgate-Palmolive's payout ratio is presently 82.49%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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