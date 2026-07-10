Accredited Investors Inc. Buys New Shares in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,650 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Labcorp by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Labcorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Labcorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Labcorp Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $277.51 on Friday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.81 and a 1 year high of $293.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.69 and a 200 day moving average of $267.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.16. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, EVP Kathryn W. Kyle sold 762 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.89, for a total transaction of $201,084.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,212.57. This trade represents a 16.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,903 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $1,502,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,291,053. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,696 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Labcorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $334.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Labcorp

Labcorp Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

Further Reading

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