Accredited Investors Inc. Buys New Stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 21.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,085 shares of the company's stock worth $669,221,000 after buying an additional 843,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 84.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,396 shares of the company's stock worth $171,545,000 after buying an additional 562,611 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,765,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $392,548,000 after acquiring an additional 545,003 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 551.8% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,847,000 after acquiring an additional 314,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2,577.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 233,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 224,337 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.28, for a total value of $58,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 545 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,267.60. The trade was a 42.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $35,803,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 213,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,803,553.50. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 214,234 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,202 in the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $168.92 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52-week low of $124.82 and a 52-week high of $180.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of -482.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $155.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.60.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels's payout ratio is -171.43%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

Further Reading

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