ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR - Free Report) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,987 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 158,664 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.61% of ACM Research worth $14,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACMR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 10.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,061 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter worth about $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $331,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $331,100. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 13,351 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $1,136,837.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,515,170.30. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 123,752 shares of company stock worth $10,752,198 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital set a $125.00 target price on ACM Research and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ACM Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACMR

ACM Research Trading Up 20.4%

ACM Research stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The firm's 50-day moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.90.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.69 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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