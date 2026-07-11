ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Buys 2,097,847 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,644,817 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,097,847 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises approximately 4.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 7.06% of Liberty Global worth $285,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $12.60 to $12.10 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.02.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Global

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,729.04. This represents a 50.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company's stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Liberty Global stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 47.65% and a negative net margin of 109.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company's footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

Further Reading

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