ACT Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Bloom Energy makes up about 0.9% of ACT Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BE. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Stock Up 1.5%

BE stock opened at $285.09 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $322.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock's 50 day moving average is $254.92 and its 200-day moving average is $175.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5,700.68 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks called Bloom Energy a “Bull of the Day,” citing strong demand for its solid oxide fuel cells as a fast-deployable power solution for AI datacenter buildout. Bull of the Day: Bloom Energy (BE)

Zacks called Bloom Energy a “Bull of the Day,” citing strong demand for its solid oxide fuel cells as a fast-deployable power solution for AI datacenter buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and a $276 target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent run-up. Has BE Stock Peaked Yet? Here’s What Wall Street And Retail Think

Bernstein initiated coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and a $276 target, suggesting the stock may be fairly valued after its recent run-up. Negative Sentiment: Four Bloom Energy insiders, including Shawn Marie Soderberg, Satish Chitoori, Maciej Kurzymski and Aman Joshi, sold shares near $289, which can create short-term pressure despite the sales being tied to tax withholding. SEC filing for Shawn Marie Soderberg sale

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total transaction of $820,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,175,646.95. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $651,992.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,998,973.32. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 230,274 shares of company stock valued at $58,696,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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