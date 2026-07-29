ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT - Free Report) by 807.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,058 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 233,192 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,790 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 627,561 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 233,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,340 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.21. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $474.15 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta's core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company's mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta's commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

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