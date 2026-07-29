ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Purchases 390,197 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP - Free Report) by 2,601.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,197 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 390,197 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems makes up 1.2% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $20,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,929,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,634,395 shares of the company's stock worth $212,095,000 after acquiring an additional 110,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,259,762 shares of the company's stock worth $116,188,000 after acquiring an additional 809,121 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 648.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 1,047,694 shares of the company's stock worth $77,739,000 after acquiring an additional 907,694 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,902 shares of the company's stock worth $133,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a "sector perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "sell" rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $73.28.

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Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.43. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $147.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $204.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.04 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Inspire Medical Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

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