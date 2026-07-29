ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Sells 129,437 Shares of Maze Therapeutics, Inc. $MAZE

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE - Free Report) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,095 shares of the company's stock after selling 129,437 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Maze Therapeutics worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington University increased its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington University now owns 280,802 shares of the company's stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 70,121 shares during the last quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Maze Therapeutics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 409,372 shares of the company's stock worth $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 57,497 shares during the period. Spruce Street Capital LP bought a new position in Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,970,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,425,000.

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Maze Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ MAZE opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.14.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Maze Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAZE. Wall Street Zen upgraded Maze Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $66.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Maze Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maze Therapeutics news, CMO Harold Bernstein sold 14,609 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $436,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 14,609 shares in the company, valued at $436,809.10. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $210,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,525. The trade was a 22.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 133,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,664 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Maze Therapeutics Profile

Maze Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: MAZE is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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