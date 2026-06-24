Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS Shares Bought by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,857 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.65% of Addus HomeCare worth $11,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 176.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the company's stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company's stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,201 shares of the company's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company's stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Addus HomeCare Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.97. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $124.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.41 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.89%.Addus HomeCare's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other news, insider Heather Brianne Dixon sold 288 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $27,005.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,668.67. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 966 shares of company stock worth $90,168 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Addus HomeCare from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Addus HomeCare from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Addus HomeCare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

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