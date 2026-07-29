Adelante Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Adelante Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,906,033 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 73,574 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty makes up 2.8% of Adelante Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Kimco Realty worth $42,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4,368.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 791,494 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 773,780 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $900,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,141,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $386,617,000 after acquiring an additional 223,936 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 566.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 722,282 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 613,876 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,323,989 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $128,187,000 after purchasing an additional 443,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIM

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $542.73 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kimco Realty

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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