Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,642 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Walmart Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.43 and a 12-month high of $135.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Walmart's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart's payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $138.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total transaction of $2,566,989.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,193,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $554,488,078.95. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $361,688.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 596,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,334,117.76. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,190 shares of company stock worth $20,975,838. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here