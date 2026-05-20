Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,546 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $19,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in RTX by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the company's stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,315,021 shares of the company's stock worth $424,575,000 after purchasing an additional 53,045 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,078,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 171,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE RTX opened at $174.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $130.90 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,397,199.67. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 63,592 shares of company stock valued at $13,023,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raytheon, an RTX business, won an Office of Naval Research contract to further develop software-defined radar for next-generation naval systems, a potential growth driver in a high-value defense market. RTX's Raytheon awarded contract to further develop next-generation software-defined radar capability

Raytheon, an RTX business, won an Office of Naval Research contract to further develop software-defined radar for next-generation naval systems, a potential growth driver in a high-value defense market. Positive Sentiment: Raytheon completed the preliminary design review for NASA’s Landsat Next Instrument Suite, signaling progress on a space program that could add future revenue and strengthen RTX’s sensors and space portfolio. RTX's Raytheon completes design review of Landsat Next space instruments

Raytheon completed the preliminary design review for NASA’s Landsat Next Instrument Suite, signaling progress on a space program that could add future revenue and strengthen RTX’s sensors and space portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with RTX rated an average “Moderate Buy,” which may help support investor confidence but does not materially change the near-term fundamentals. RTX Corporation NYSE: RTX Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with RTX rated an average “Moderate Buy,” which may help support investor confidence but does not materially change the near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles mentioning “RTX” relate to NVIDIA-branded gaming GPUs and laptops, not RTX Corporation, and are unlikely to affect the stock.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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