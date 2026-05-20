Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,477 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 49,910 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 431.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,569,082 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $185,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333,986 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $138,477,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.8% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,070,100 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $171,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $77,662,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,281,448 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $5,780,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,130 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,508.58. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,809.45. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $763,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.7%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The firm's 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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