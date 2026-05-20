Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,991 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Home Depot Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $302.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $392.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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