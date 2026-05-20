Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 23,942 Shares of Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,435 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Main Street Capital accounts for about 1.7% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned about 0.53% of Main Street Capital worth $28,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 90.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,320,000 after buying an additional 181,733 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5,556.3% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 36,144 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293,733 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 182,973 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $73.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $145.23 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 74.86% and a return on equity of 12.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Main Street Capital's dividend payout ratio is 65.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAIN. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Main Street Capital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Main Street Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Main Street Capital from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Main Street Capital

Key Stories Impacting Main Street Capital

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About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation NYSE: MAIN is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm's management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital's primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

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