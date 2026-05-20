Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 58,767 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,834 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 58,767 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $16,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $162.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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