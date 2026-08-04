Adelphi Trust Co Purchases 3,808 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Adelphi Trust Co grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.4% of Adelphi Trust Co's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Adelphi Trust Co's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,319,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,635 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $4,746,000. Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $997,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,016,071 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $235,038,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stephens raised Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $305.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $320.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $291.90 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $315.99. The company has a market cap of $173.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.13 and a 200 day moving average of $261.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.72 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 28.85%.The business's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Union Pacific's previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 44.70%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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