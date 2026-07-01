Adobe Inc. $ADBE Holdings Lowered by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032 shares of the software company's stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank's holdings in Adobe were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. The trade was a 130.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $205.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $190.12 and a one year high of $392.58. The business's 50-day moving average price is $234.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.40. The company has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 16th. Dbs Bank lowered Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $278.16.

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Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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