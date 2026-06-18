Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 1,418,002.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,422 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 581,381 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 3.0% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Adobe worth $203,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the software company's stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,456 shares of the software company's stock worth $84,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its position in Adobe by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 808,489 shares of the software company's stock worth $282,963,000 after acquiring an additional 35,810 shares during the period. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Adobe by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,896 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Adobe from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $278.16.

View Our Latest Report on ADBE

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $196.28 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $242.14 and its 200-day moving average is $275.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.02 and a 12-month high of $392.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.Adobe's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here