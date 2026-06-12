Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,373 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Adobe worth $125,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,275,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,981,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,994 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8,006.6% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,593,506 shares of the software company's stock worth $562,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,849 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 55.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,399 shares of the software company's stock worth $912,705,000 after purchasing an additional 920,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,711,583,000 after buying an additional 742,646 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Dbs Bank lowered Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $331.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $218.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $245.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.09 and a 12-month high of $416.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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