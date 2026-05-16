Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 109.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,013 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Adobe were worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $447.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HSBC set a $302.00 price target on Adobe in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Adobe from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $338.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $247.60 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $247.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.83. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.13 and a 12-month high of $422.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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