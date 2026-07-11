Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Osprey Private Wealth LLC

Osprey Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the software company's stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlpenGlobal Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $3,143,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Adobe by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,086 shares of the software company's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 935 shares of the software company's stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Adobe by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,295 shares of the software company's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $275.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe’s planned acquisition of Topaz Labs could strengthen its generative AI and video/image editing tools, supporting long-term product differentiation and monetization. Adobe (ADBE) to Acquire Topaz Labs

Adobe’s planned acquisition of Topaz Labs could strengthen its generative AI and video/image editing tools, supporting long-term product differentiation and monetization. Positive Sentiment: Another recent analysis highlighted Adobe’s acquisition of Rephrase.AI as a way to bolster generative AI video capabilities for e-commerce, which could broaden Adobe’s addressable market and improve growth prospects. Adobe's Strategic Acquisition of Rephrase.AI to Bolster Generative AI Video Capabilities for E-commerce

Another recent analysis highlighted Adobe’s acquisition of Rephrase.AI as a way to bolster generative AI video capabilities for e-commerce, which could broaden Adobe’s addressable market and improve growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary from Seeking Alpha and other outlets suggested the stock may be oversold or viewed as a comeback candidate, but these were opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Adobe: Market Overreaction Creates A Highly Asymmetric Risk-Reward Opportunity

Market commentary from Seeking Alpha and other outlets suggested the stock may be oversold or viewed as a comeback candidate, but these were opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful shares outstanding to short, so it does not appear to be adding real trading pressure or changing the investment case.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful shares outstanding to short, so it does not appear to be adding real trading pressure or changing the investment case. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly downgraded Adobe to Underperform, arguing that AI tools could pressure Adobe’s growth rather than accelerate it, reinforcing investor concerns about competitive disruption. Bank of America Says AI Will Drag Down Adobe Stock

Bank of America reportedly downgraded Adobe to Underperform, arguing that AI tools could pressure Adobe’s growth rather than accelerate it, reinforcing investor concerns about competitive disruption. Negative Sentiment: Additional headlines about users canceling Adobe Acrobat for cheaper alternatives may add to the narrative that pricing pressure and product substitution remain risks for the company.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.64. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,205,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,919. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.12 and a 52-week high of $376.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business's 50-day moving average is $230.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.53. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here