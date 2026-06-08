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ADT Inc. $ADT Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
ADT logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its ADT stake by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, ending with 10.9 million shares worth about $88 million. Institutional investors now own 87.22% of the company.
  • ADT reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, topping estimates by $0.02, while revenue came in at $2.56 billion and rose 0.9% year over year.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share, which works out to an annual yield of about 3.2%. Analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average price target of $8.08.
  • Five stocks we like better than ADT.

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,906,341 shares of the security and automation business's stock after purchasing an additional 577,013 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of ADT worth $88,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 1,759.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,997 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 39.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 20.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,099 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company's stock.

ADT Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $6.79 on Monday. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ADT had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.12%.The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. ADT's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. ADT's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ADT. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of ADT in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $7.50 price target on ADT in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ADT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADT news, EVP Fawad Ahmad bought 7,500 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $50,625.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 302,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,754.50. This represents a 2.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Miller bought 3,625 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $25,048.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,849.44. This trade represents a 6.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,855 shares of company stock valued at $376,172. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

About ADT

(Free Report)

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ADT (NYSE:ADT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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