Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS - Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,455 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 12,501 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 352.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 226 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 244 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stephens upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.75.

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Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $150.89 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.63 and a 52 week high of $179.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $676.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $651.92 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 13.98%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc NYSE: WMS is a leading manufacturer and supplier of water management solutions in North America. Headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, the company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) drainage pipe and related products. Its core business addresses stormwater management, on-site septic systems and erosion control for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

The company's product portfolio includes corrugated plastic pipe, tubing, fittings, geocells, geogrids and stormwater structures such as inlets, manholes and detention/retention systems.

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