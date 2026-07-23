Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,359 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $23,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get AEIS alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,155 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $468,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,278 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of AEIS opened at $317.31 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.40 and a twelve month high of $397.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock's 50 day moving average is $325.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.25.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Energy Industries

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Energy Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Energy Industries wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Energy Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here