Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.8% of MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,708 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $169,426,000 after acquiring an additional 440,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $278.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business's 50 day moving average is $212.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.55. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.75 and a 12-month high of $281.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,454,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,267,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $348,523,175. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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