Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $517.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.82. The stock has a market cap of $844.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $448.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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