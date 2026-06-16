Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $428.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD and Rackspace Technology signed a definitive agreement for a phased deployment of 30 MW of AMD AI compute across Rackspace data centers, reinforcing demand for AMD’s AI hardware in enterprise infrastructure. Article Title

AMD and Rackspace Technology signed a definitive agreement for a phased deployment of 30 MW of AMD AI compute across Rackspace data centers, reinforcing demand for AMD’s AI hardware in enterprise infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s reported acquisition of MEXT is being viewed as a strategic move to tackle one of AI’s biggest bottlenecks—memory performance—supporting the company’s longer-term AI competitiveness. Article Title

AMD’s reported acquisition of MEXT is being viewed as a strategic move to tackle one of AI’s biggest bottlenecks—memory performance—supporting the company’s longer-term AI competitiveness. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive on AMD, citing AI-driven growth, stronger CPU demand, and potential upside to consensus estimates, which is helping fuel bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Several analysts remain constructive on AMD, citing AI-driven growth, stronger CPU demand, and potential upside to consensus estimates, which is helping fuel bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broader AI and semiconductor enthusiasm is also lifting AMD, with articles highlighting the company as a core beneficiary of durable AI demand rather than just short-term momentum. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,032 shares of company stock worth $158,658,616. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $547.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's 50-day moving average price is $393.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.00. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.78 and a 52 week high of $558.37. The stock has a market cap of $892.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

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