Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Dockside LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,249,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $424.59.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.7%

AMD stock opened at $511.57 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.06 and a 52-week high of $546.44. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $386.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path.

Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators.

Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted rising GPU market-share data and stronger investor focus on AMD’s expanding role in AI hardware, helping semiconductor stocks rally broadly.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 372,032 shares of company stock valued at $158,658,616 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

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