Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 312.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.8% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $292.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $301.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.01 and a 200-day moving average of $223.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $492.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.37 and a 12-month high of $304.25.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,454,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,267,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $348,523,175. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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