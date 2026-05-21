Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 66,623 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.0% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $67,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Phillip Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,598 shares of company stock worth $105,644,316. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 8.1%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $447.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $729.82 billion, a PE ratio of 146.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.67 and a 52 week high of $469.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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